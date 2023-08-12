Nostalgia Arnautović, Milan knock on Basel, Dusan stays and if Romelu arrives…

Marko Arnautović returns to Milan?

L’Inter he’s still on the hunt for his number 9. Archived the Telenovela Lukakuthe nerazzurri in recent weeks have dived headlong into the market to try to better understand how to move and which goal to turn to.

If the track leading to Folarin Balogun seems too wasteful, the one that leads to Marko Arnautovic is definitely cheaper, even if the Bologna still shoot high. The request of the Bolognese is of 20 million eurosconsidering the player’s 34 years of ageInter he is careful not to come up with the full amount and tries to figure out if there are grounds for limiting the figure. The Austrian center forward began to take his first steps in A league right with theInter in the 2009/2010 season, the year of triplet. The nostalgic return of Arnautović a Milanowhere it all began, is not simple, but not even that impossible.

Calafiori between Milan and Genoa, but Basel decides

Milan is carefully studying their next moves, the Rossoneri have the clear objective of strengthening the squad and having a quality second choice in every department. For the role of deputy Theo Hernandezhere it is peeping out from the cylinder Riccardo Calafiori, under the Basel and within the blue national team Under-21.

The negotiation would also include the Genoa, the Swiss would not like to sell the player with a loan and the right to buy but monetize as much as possible. The Milan evaluate what to do, also focusing on the will of the player who would rush to Milanobut the last word belongs to the Swiss club.

No to the exchange, yes to the sale

The soap opera Luke continues to keep fans glued to the screen. Some of the fans of Juventus has made it clear that he doesn’t like the Belgian striker, even if the rumors of his arrival at Torino they continue to hold court with a certain insistence.

The exchange with the Chelsea in which Dusan Vlahovic would go to London in exchange for Romelu seems less quoted than in recent days, while the hypothesis of a sale of Luke outright to the bianconeri it seems a viable road, especially if the Chelsea will lower the claims, coming down from 40 million euros initials. There Juventus in the end he could invest close to 30 million euros for the striker, managing to have both Vlahovic That Lukethus giving a Max Allegri an attacking duo that would somehow make those part of the black and white audience dream, who wouldn’t disdain to see the two forwards play together.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

