Not a footballer, but a golfer becomes the most expensive athlete ever: Jon Rahm moves to Saudi Arabia for 300 million dollars

Not a footballer but a golfer breaks the record for the most expensive transfer ever. According to the Wall Street Journal, Spaniard Jon Rahm (29) will soon sign a contract with LIV Golf, the circuit that is financed with money from Saudi Arabia, for no less than 300 million dollars, or almost 278 million euros.

The transfer of Brazilian footballer Neymar from FC Barcelona to Paris Saint-Germain for 222 million euros was the astronomical sum ever put on the table for a sporting individual. But the move from Spaniard Jon Rahm to LIV Golf is even more impressive in many ways. The 300 million dollars or 278 million euros can be seen as signing money for the 29-year-old Spaniard. The money goes almost entirely into his own pocket and not as with football transfers to the clubs who then agree on a salary with the player himself.

It is no secret that LIV Golf has been eyeing a very big name for a long time. Until now, the new golf circuit consisted of has-beens and players who assured themselves of a certain salary. Greg Norman, CEO of LIV Golf, has tried to convince golf icon Tiger Woods several times with a multiple of what Rahm is now collecting. But the fifteen-time major winner continued to stubbornly say no to the petrodollars.

In their third season, LIV Golf definitely wanted to change that to justify its credibility to the (golf) world. And with Jon Rahm they have more than succeeded. With his move, traditional circuits such as the American PGA Tour and the DP World Tour will lose one of their trendsetters and favorites.

With that extra 300 million dollars, Rahmbo ends up in the list of the top hundred highest-paid athletes ever. After ten years on the DP World Tour and eight seasons on the American PGA Tour, he has already earned more than 27 million euros and 51 million dollars in prize money.

