Not at the World Cup, but unintentionally in the spotlight: Dutch trans woman is making a name for herself in the darts world (despite the hate)

At the end of November, the PDC darts association announced that the world of darts was also participating in the annual Rainbow Laces campaign. This is a way to support the struggle of the LGBTQ+ community in the UK, including with colored shoelaces. The poster featured three men and one woman, Noa-Lynn van Leuven.

Van Leuven (right) with world champion Michael Smith (below) and Peter Wright (above). — © PDC

The 27-year-old Dutch woman is not the number one among women, but made history by being the first trans woman ever to appear on television playing darts. Van Leuven qualified for the Women’s World Matchplay, with the best eight in the world.

“That is why I am automatically given a kind of role model,” said Van Leuven at NOS. “I don’t mind that, but I didn’t choose it. If it wasn’t there, I didn’t mind. I don’t really like a lot of attention and I don’t need to show off it.”

PDC boss Matt Porter thought the role of the Dutchman was only logical. “I think it’s important to show inclusivity, no matter what your background is,” the Englishman said at the time. “We want people to know that the PDC is a place where you can come and feel like you’re not being harassed, you’re not prejudiced and you can do what you love to do. In Noa-Lynn’s case that is darts, without any problem. Noa-Lynn’s participation in the Winter Gardens made a big statement at a time when trans athletes in sports were making headlines. It was important to show that Noa-Lynn’s participation was something that was very welcomed.”

Hate and criticism

Van Leuven started her “big change” ten years ago. Until then she was a household name in the darts world, among the boys.

“I just didn’t feel like myself,” she told The Guardian. “I was always bullied. I started exploring my journey when I was 16 or 17. At first I thought, OK, this is just weird. I’m not trans. I can’t be like this. But I became increasingly unhappy with myself, to the point that I didn’t want to live anymore. And that was the moment when I thought: I can go both ways now. I can end it, or I can live the way I want to live. Luckily my family was really supportive. At first I only told my mother. My sister was next, and then my father. In the meantime, I waited for an appointment at the hospital. Transgender care is really decent compared to the UK, but you still have waiting lists of two and a half years before you get your first appointment with a psychologist.”

After her transition the big question arose: what about her great passion? There were no rules regarding trans dart players and corona hit hard in between. It took months before Van Leuven knew where she stood. But her struggle only started when she started playing darts again and certainly when she started winning again. Like after her triumph at the Denmark Open in May.

“I had a very good feeling, but that only lasted a few minutes. After the final there was a ceremony where the other players came on stage and that was the moment I knew something was going on. Some players didn’t want me there because I saw them talking to each other. I don’t worry about complaints. If people don’t agree with the rules, that’s okay with me. But I don’t think you should do it on stage, that ruined the moment a bit for me,” said the world number 8 among women.

In her own words, the open hatred has subsided somewhat, but Van Leuven knows that people are talking about her. “A lot of it behind my back, of course,” he said. “In my opinion, many players see me as a threat. And what could be easier than getting rid of your threats than finding weaknesses? Darts is a mental game. People are always trying to find ways to beat you. And if they can’t beat you on the board, they’ll try to get in your head or try to get me banned. Sometimes it’s tough. At first it was hard not to let it go to my head. But it’s getting easier now. If they really want to get rid of me, they have to play better. More practice. Beat me on the board.”

Competitor Deta Hedman announced at the end of this year that she was completely against the participation of transgender people in women’s darts tournaments. “I have thought this has been wrong since day one,” the experienced British man said. “In daily life I have no problems with transgender people. I’m not that close to Noa-Lynn when it comes to darts, but to be honest she seems like a nice person. But my personal opinion is that transgender people should not be able to participate in women’s tournaments. In my opinion, those (mainly men) who say there are no reasons why women can’t play as well as men are talking out of their heads. If we have a women’s or girls’ world championship, your birth gender should count to participate. In my opinion, this creates a fair and level playing field.”

Support from men

So tears are shed sometimes (“especially when a tournament is not going well and a lot has happened behind my back”), but Van Leuven will not let himself be discouraged. “Darts made me who I am. It really brings me to life,” she is combative. “I have tried to stay in the shadows, but I think I automatically move more towards the role of example. It’s not so much that I want to take on such a role, but perhaps now it’s nice that I can be that one. It is difficult to participate in top sports when you are in such a position, you may not know where to start. When you see on television that everything is possible, how wonderful it is if you can still pick up your hobby or sport.”

Van Leuven owes a lot to darts veteran Vincent van der Voort, who helped her get back to work in the Women’s Series.

“I can be found in his shop quite often. In the beginning he also asked around the PDC if I could just participate. I thought that was very cool and nice. Michael van Gerwen was also in the store once. He also knew a lot about me through Vincent. It was a very nice, respectful conversation. That really did me good,” said the Dutch woman at Sportnieuws.

