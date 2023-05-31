not just Rebic and Origi at the door

Before Rebic e Divock Origi they will leave the Milan in estate. The rift between the two strikers and the AC Milan club is now incurable. The Croatian was excluded from the away match in Turin with Juventus due to a technical choice, while the Belgian continues to be a mysterious object. Even against Juventus he entered without giving the slightest contribution. The fate of both therefore seems sealed, but they are not the only ones destined to say goodbye to the Rossoneri shirt.

Rebic away from Milan: 100%

Il Milan will try to place Before Rebic to the highest bidder. Wolfsburg has liked the Croatian for some time, just as it could be an idea for Leverkusen or Union Berlin. At the moment there has been no concrete offer, but his farewell is certain. Maldini counts on collecting between 10 and 15 million from the sale of the Croatian.

Origin away from Milan: 100%

Divock Origi he had been taken for his flexibility and experience. In Maldini’s plans, the Belgian should have been the replacement for both Leao and Giroud. This did not happen due to both the physical problems of the former Liverpool player and his indolence. Pioli tried to stimulate him repeatedly without ever having the right answers. That’s why he’s leaving in the summer. Besiktas’s interest has been ignited in the Belgian, but Aston Villa could also come forward. The starting point is about 20 million.

Ballo-Tourè away from Milan: 100%

Ballo-Tourè is another member of the Milan who will leave the company in the summer. The Senegalese should have been the vice-Hernandez, but he never convinced Pioli who gave him just 517 minutes in Serie A. Already in January he was about to leave Milan, but nothing came of it. In the summer, however, faced with an offer of about 5 million, he will pack his bags. On him are Fenerbahce, Galatasaray and Karagumurk.

Messias away from Milan: 60%

Even Junior Messias seems destined to leave Milan. The Brazilian has made his mark in these two seasons, but now Milan are looking for something else on the right wing. The former Crotone is liked by Monza, Lecce and Udinese. Also for him the valuation is around 5 million.

De Ketelaere via dal Milan: 45%

The arrival of Daichi Kamada it almost certainly means goodbye for De Ketelaere. In fact, the Japanese will be the new playmaker for Pioli’s team. Charles has two options in front of him: fight to establish himself in Milan or leave. At the moment the second hypothesis seems the most probable, but even here there are stakes. In fact, it seems that the Rossoneri would only let the Belgian leave on a permanent basis and in front of an offer of around 30 million euros. There is talk of some interest from the Premier League. At the moment these are only rumors, but something could materialize in the summer.

David Luciani