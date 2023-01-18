Listen to the audio version of the article

Cristiano Ronaldo could be just the first in a long series of signings of football stars, perhaps all not at the end of their careers, by the 16 clubs of the Saudi Professional League. With the dual objective of making the Saudi championship more and more exciting and being able to compete in the 32-team club world championship that Gianni Infantino’s Fifa has decided to launch starting from 2025.

“Superpower” of football

Saudi Arabia is preparing to celebrate its new role as football Superpower by hosting the Italian Super Cup today 18 January, after having organized the Spanish one last week, complete with a Clasico in the final, and seeing the pitch take place on the 19th, again at Riad, the Qatari PSG against a selection of the best players in the home league, with the debut of Cristiano Ronaldo. Cr7, even before taking the field with Al-Nassr, will challenge M. Messi, Neymar and Mbappè in the ranks of the Saudi representative.

Ambitious goals

The match will also be an opportunity to show the world the new harmony established between the Gulf monarchies after the end of the embargo decreed by Saudi Arabia against Qatar and which lasted for three years from 2018 to January 2021. Riyadh’s plan is to strengthen the country’s most popular clubs – Al-Hilal, Al-Nassr and Al-Ittihad – which are now in fact owned by the Ministry of Sports led by Prince Faisal Bin Turki, to make them a banner of the new sporting status -economic of the Kingdom, with the post-2030 prospect of privatizing them. Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr, for example, recently signed a twenty-year contract with Qiddiya Investment Company for an amount of 500 million euros each.

Big in the crosshairs

This should help these clubs to sign top tier, big name players, perhaps not at the end of their career. It is no coincidence that in recent days there has been talk of a mega offer of 300 million per season from Al-Hilal to Lionel Messi, who is already under contract with Riyadh as ambassador for tourism. The immediate goal is to turn attention to Saudi Professional League and encourage growth by emulation of young native talents. The medium-term one is to field fierce formations in the 32-team club world championship that Fifa is preparing to launch. If winning a world cup for national teams is complicated – although Saudi Arabia is now a regular presence having taken the field in six of the last eight editions, as well as protagonist of a surprising start to the tournament in Qatar, with the debut victory against the ‘Argentina – that for the club, as long as you assemble teams full of stars could prove to be a less utopian day.

The 2030 World Cup

In the background of everything is the battle of battles, namely the candidacy to host the 2030 World Cup. Saudi Arabia has applied for an intercontinental tournament together with Egypt and Greece (Italy should have been there for the Europe initially). Faced with this dossier supported by Infantino and Fifa, Alexander Ceferin’s UEFA has embraced the project of Spain, Portugal and Ukraine (there is also a candidacy which, however, appears to be a minority for now of five South American countries for the centenary world championship). To avoid conflicts with his own country, the Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo hastened to deny that among the tasks for which the Saudi monarchy will cover him with gold is that of testimonial for the world candidacy. But this match, as can be guessed, has just begun.