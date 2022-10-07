Not only Di Maria: from Seedorf to Icardi, how many players robbed

Three criminals attempted to break into Di Maria’s villa in Turin, where he was with his family and in the company of Vlahovic. To stop the criminals, noticed by a vigilante, the police intervened and arrested one of the members of the gang after a chase through the streets of the city. The Argentine is not the first footballer to suffer robberies or kidnappings: here are other famous precedents

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

