Three criminals attempted to break into Di Maria’s villa in Turin, where he was with his family and in the company of Vlahovic. To stop the criminals, noticed by a vigilante, the police intervened and arrested one of the members of the gang after a chase through the streets of the city. The Argentine is not the first footballer to suffer robberies or kidnappings: here are other famous precedents

