Not only Koopmeiners, another hit by De Laurentiis: it would be a super Napoli

The start of the championship is approaching A league and with the start of the official competitions also the transfer market is about to enter its crucial phase. So far it has been the Napoliwhich he replaced Kim with the Brazilian NATHANarrived from Red Bull Bragantino per 10 million euros. The fans would have expected some hits from the blue club and in the last few hours it seems that Aurelio De Laurentiis want to please their supporters.

The Champions of Italy have in fact put in the pipeline a double blow for the midfield that would be sensational. fromAl-Ahly in fact, a proposal has arrived that is close to i 25 million euros for the purchase of Piotr Zielinski, a decidedly important figure for a player who expires next June. Napoli is thus oriented to accept the proposal and go to the assault of two new midfielders: Teun Koopmeiners e Gabriel Veiga.

Almost 40 million for Koopmeiners, Napoli’s offer to Atalanta revealed

The Dutch of Atalanta he seems to have already opened up for a transfer to blue, accepting a 5-year contract 3 million a season. With the people of Bergamo we are discussing a particular formula: loan of 5 million euros with an obligation to buy around 30 million plus another 5 in bonuses. The Goddess would like a little more, but Koopmeiners’ willingness to move to blue could make the difference.

Gabri Veiga leaves Celta Vigo, Napoli pays the release clause

The offer is thus structured precisely to allow the Napoli to close another shot in the middle of the field, that is Gabri Veiga dal Celta Vigo. The Galicians ask for the payment of the 40 million release clause euros and the Azzurri seem to be willing to satisfy them in order to buy the player immediately. The Spanish ace born in 2002 has already accepted the transfer in the shadow of Vesuvius and everything seems to be aligning so that the double purchase goes through.