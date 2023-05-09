Not only Pastrnak! Another Czech star also belongs to the fashionistas in the NHL, he listens to the singer

Elegant on the ice during matches, as well as outside the stadiums. Hockey forward Martin Nečas is making sure that he has a good time during his overseas stay in the world‘s most famous league. “I like fashion in general, I try to keep up with trends, I enjoy it,” reports the forward of Carolina, who has already made it to the second round of the playoffs, on the Příklep show. “My girlfriend gives me a lot of advice regarding fashion. She is also into caught in a direction and knows what and how,” she alludes to living with the popular singer Nikola Mertlova, alias Nykki.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

