First the mistake, then the apologies. Which usually sound more or less like this: “We are not robots, but simple human beings”. From the series: we too can be wrong. Inter’s defeat against Empoli is the result (above all) of a key episode: the expulsion of Skriniar before the break. Milan leaves the field with an armband and his head to the future, clouded by the French sirens of PSG. Nothing new: certainly, the Slovak is not the first player who is conditioned on the pitch by transfer market rumors. Even a few Ballon d’Ors have passed, ended up in the sights of their fans…

