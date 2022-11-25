Home Sports Not PS! Cristiano Ronaldo and Messi “same frame” Netizens like it: Cristiano Ronaldo was scared out of the emoticon package and quickly collected it.
Not PS! Cristiano Ronaldo and Messi “same frame” Netizens like it: Cristiano Ronaldo was scared out of the emoticon package and quickly collected it.

Before the start of the World Cup in Qatar, an advertisement promoted by the luxury brand LV, with a photo of Messi and Ronaldo playing in the same frame, attracted netizens from all over the world to watch.

But what is interesting is that this shooting was taken by the famous photographer Annie Leibovitz. He went to Paris and Manchester respectively to visit two top players in football. We can also see from the footage that Messi and Ronaldo are not there. It was a studio, but they were shot separately and PS together at the end to have this epic photo in the same frame.

On November 25th, Ronaldo stood on the stage of the World Cup again. This time, someone photographed the scene of the two superstars in the same frame, but this time Messi was in the background.

Yesterday, after Cristiano Ronaldo scored a penalty kick, during the celebration, the background was actually a poster of Messi hung by the fans. What a coincidence!

As the world‘s top class, Ronaldo’s every move on the field is also very popular among netizens. During the game, Ghana quickly counterattacked and Bukari scored a goal. After the goal, he also imitated Ronaldo’s signature celebration.

Later, the camera was also shown on Ronaldo on the sidelines. He shook his hands directly on the bench. It seemed that he was very dissatisfied with his teammates’ defense, and this frightened emoji also became popular on social media.

