At 1: 2, the Munich lack the ideas. They reveal an old problem under the new coach.

The decision: Yann Sommer has no chance of defending against Lucas Höler’s penalty. Imago / Philippe Ruiz / www.imago-images.de

He was “sour” but not disappointed, said Thomas Tuchel, the coach of FC Bayern Munich, after his second assignment on the Bavarian bench. After things could hardly have gone better with a 4:2 win against Borussia Dortmund, Tuchel had to accept the first setback in the second match. Bayern lost 2-1 to Freiburg in the DFB Cup – a surprise, but certainly not a sensation. For the third time in a row, the semi-finals in this competition will take place without Bayern. The chance of winning the treble again after 2020 is gone.