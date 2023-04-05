At 1: 2, the Munich lack the ideas. They reveal an old problem under the new coach.
He was “sour” but not disappointed, said Thomas Tuchel, the coach of FC Bayern Munich, after his second assignment on the Bavarian bench. After things could hardly have gone better with a 4:2 win against Borussia Dortmund, Tuchel had to accept the first setback in the second match. Bayern lost 2-1 to Freiburg in the DFB Cup – a surprise, but certainly not a sensation. For the third time in a row, the semi-finals in this competition will take place without Bayern. The chance of winning the treble again after 2020 is gone.