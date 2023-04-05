Home Sports Not unbeatable even under coach Tuchel
Not unbeatable even under coach Tuchel

Not unbeatable even under coach Tuchel

At 1: 2, the Munich lack the ideas. They reveal an old problem under the new coach.

The decision: Yann Sommer has no chance of defending against Lucas Höler’s penalty.

He was “sour” but not disappointed, said Thomas Tuchel, the coach of FC Bayern Munich, after his second assignment on the Bavarian bench. After things could hardly have gone better with a 4:2 win against Borussia Dortmund, Tuchel had to accept the first setback in the second match. Bayern lost 2-1 to Freiburg in the DFB Cup – a surprise, but certainly not a sensation. For the third time in a row, the semi-finals in this competition will take place without Bayern. The chance of winning the treble again after 2020 is gone.

