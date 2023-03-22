Home Sports Notre Dame reportedly hires Penn State’s Micah Shrewsberry as head coach
Sports

Notre Dame reportedly hires Penn State’s Micah Shrewsberry as head coach

by admin
Notre Dame reportedly hires Penn State’s Micah Shrewsberry as head coach

Notre Dame is in the process of finalizing a seven-year deal to make Penn State’s Micah Shrewsberry the school’s next men’s basketball coach, per CBS Sports.

Shrewsberry, 46, spent the past two seasons at Penn State, leading the Nittany Lions to a combined 37-31 record and a spot in this year’s NCAA Tournament. The team defeated Texas A&M in the opening round of the Big Dance, marking the program’s first tournament win since 2001.

Former Notre Dame coach Mike Brey announced he was stepping down from his role at the conclusion of the season. Following the announcement, Notre Dame AD Jack Swarbrick and the school’s athletic program set their sights on Shrewsberry.

Shrewsberry is from Indiana and played college basketball at Hanover College, which is located less than 250 miles south of Notre Dame’s campus. He had previous stops at both Butler (2007-11) and Purdue (2011-13, 2019-21), before landing at Penn State in 2021.

Notre Dame is coming off an 11-21 season, which included a 3-17 mark in ACC play. The Fighting Irish made it to the second round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament before falling to Texas Tech. That is the program’s only NCAA Tournament appearance since 2016.

Read more:

Get more from College Basketball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more

in this topic

Notre Dame Fighting Irish Notre Dame Fighting Irish
See also  Micalich knows how to party in Bologna

You may also like

3rd league: Osnabrück only gets one point in...

VfL Wolfsburg dreams of the semifinals

The Government confirms that Sánchez travels to China...

Champions League: THW Kiel with goal gala in...

Castres leans on Anthony Watson (Leicester)

Champions League quarter-finals: VfL Wolfsburg in VAR luck:...

Lyon 0-1 Chelsea: Blues get crucial European win...

Putin and Xi thank IOC for ‘defending Olympic...

Republic of Ireland 3-2 Latvia: Teenage striker Evan...

Volleyball Champions League: Stuttgart volleyball players eliminated in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy