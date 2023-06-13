Home » Nottingham attacks: More important things than tennis, says Andy Murray
Sports

Nottingham attacks: More important things than tennis, says Andy Murray

by admin
Nottingham attacks: More important things than tennis, says Andy Murray
Andy Murray is playing in the Nottingham Open as he continues his preparations for Wimbledon

Andy Murray says there are “more important things than tennis” after three people were killed and another three injured in attacks in Nottingham.

Murray said he did not know if play would be suspended at the Nottingham Open, but it went ahead with the Briton winning his first-round match.

“It was obviously shocking when I woke up this morning,” said Murray, 36.

“When I was going down to breakfast a few messages on our team chat came up.

“We are staying in the city centre and had been out for dinner last night and walking around those areas. You never expect something like that to happen.”

The three-time Grand Slam champion added: “Really shocking and obviously heartbreaking for the victims and the people involved.

“We were talking about it this morning, saying that we didn’t know if the tournament was going to be suspended for the day because there are way more important things than a tennis event.”

A man, 31, was Tasered by police before being arrested on suspicion of murder, after the attacks began at 04:00 BST on Tuesday.

Murray, who won the Surbiton Trophy on Sunday and is building up to Wimbledon, earned a comfortable 6-3 6-4 victory over Belgium’s Joris de Loore.

See also  Chiesa, Marchisio, Grosso and the other sons of art in search of glory in the Juve youth teams

You may also like

he was about to lose his leg

Standfest takes over coaching job in Altach

Inter, Inzaghi asks for guarantees: from Koulibaly to...

Zhu Jiner “disguises as a man” to compete...

Sport: justice, capital gains and mandates in CDM...

“There is no point in running to the...

Nick Kyrgios and Venus Williams lose on their...

Goalkeeper Icon Grand Plan! The Czech wants to...

Jokic will go to Shenzhen to participate in...

stop to appeals and rankings changed during the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy