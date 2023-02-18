Silva’s goal was his third of the season but first since August

Manchester City missed the opportunity to return to the top of the Premier League as Chris Wood’s late goal earned Nottingham Forest a point at the City Ground.

Bernardo Silva’s rocket from 20 yards opened the scoring and the visitors missed chances in abundance to put the game to bed.

Erling Haaland volleyed against the crossbar and ballooned the rebound over the top after Aymeric Laporte’s header was brilliantly saved by Forest keeper Keylor Navas.

Morgan Gibbs-White’s fizzed cross was tapped in at the far post in the 84th minute for Wood’s first Forest goal.

The draw extended Forest’s unbeaten home run to eight games and dealt a blow to City’s title hopes after Arsenal returned to the top with a 4-2 comeback win against Aston Villa earlier on Saturday.

City rue missed opportunities

After being limited to 37% possession against Arsenal in midweek, the lowest percentage of any Guardiola team in the top flight, City returned to some semblance of normality with a dominant 84% in the opening period on Saturday.

Starting his first game after a spell on the sidelines with a foot injury, Phil Foden was a highlight for City, driving forward and making a nuisance of himself to a depleted Forest backline.

Silva, playing again as a makeshift left-back, sent a decent effort from range whistling over the bar moments before receiving the ball on the edge of the area and firing a stunning left-footed shot into the roof of the net.

The goal was reward for the visitors’ continued pressure and they had ample opportunity to prevent the nervy finish, Foden’s off-balance pass not quite reaching Haaland for a tap-in and Ilkay Gundogan narrowly misjudging Kyle Walker’s cross.

But City, for all their dominance, were made to rue their missed chances and were reduced to last-ditch attempts as they scrambled for a late winner.

Kevin de Bruyne had seven attempts at goal but found his radar to be off target as City failed to capitalise on any momentum gathered from their victory over title rivals Arsenal on Wednesday.

They have now dropped 15 away points this season, compared to 11 in total last term.

More to follow.

Line-ups Nottm Forest Formation 4-3-2-1 12Navas 24Aurier4Worrall38Felipe32Lodi 23Freuler6Shelvey8Callback 10Gibbs-White28dos Santos de Oliveira 20Johnson 12 Navas

24 Aurier Substituted for Wood at 79′ minutes

4 Worrall Booked at 14mins

38 Felipe

32 Lodi Substituted for Toffolo at 79′ minutes

23 Freuler

6 Shelvey Substituted for Mangala at 72′ minutes

8 Callback Substituted for N Williams at 58′ minutes

10 Gibbs-White

28 dos Santos de Oliveira Substituted for Ayew at 58′ minutes

20 Johnson Substitutes 5 Mangala

7 N Williams

13 Hennessey

15 Toffolo

16 Surridge

25 Dennis

31 Furtado Scarpa

34 Ayew

39 Wood Man City Formation 3-2-4-1 31Ederson 14Laporte3Ruben Dias2Walker 20Bernardo Silva16Rodri 8Gundogan17De Bruyne47The foot9Haaland 10Grealish 31 Ederson

14 Laporte

3 Ruben Dias

2 Walker

20 Bernardo Silva

16 Rodri

8 Gundogan

17 De Bruyne Substituted for Álvarez at 88′ minutes

47 The foot Substituted for What at 89′ minutes

9 Haaland

10 Grealish Substitutes 4 Phillips

6 What

18 Ortega

19 Álvarez

21 Gómez

25 Akanji

26 Mahrez

80 Palmer

82 Lewis Referee: Graham Scott Attendance: 29,365 Live Text Match ends, Nottingham Forest 1, Manchester City 1. Second Half ends, Nottingham Forest 1, Manchester City 1. Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Harry Toffolo. Attempt blocked. Rúben Dias (Manchester City) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Nathan Aké with a cross. Foul by Aymeric Laporte (Manchester City). Felipe (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Substitution, Manchester City. Nathan Ake replaces Phil Foden. Substitution, Manchester City. Julián Álvarez replaces Kevin De Bruyne. Foul by Erling Haaland (Manchester City). Felipe (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the attacking half. Foul by Bernardo Silva (Manchester City). Brennan Johnson (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Attempt blocked. Jack Grealish (Manchester City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. VAR Decision: Goal Nottingham Forest – Nottingham Forest 1-1 Manchester City (Chris Wood). Goal! Nottingham Forest 1, Manchester City 1. Chris Wood (Nottingham Forest) left footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Morgan Gibbs-White.Goal confirmed following VAR Review. Attempt missed. Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Jack Grealish. Jack Grealish (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Foul by Neco Williams (Nottingham Forest). Delay over. They are ready to continue. Substitution, Nottingham Forest. Chris Wood replaces Serge Aurier because of an injury.