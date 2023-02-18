Home Sports Nottingham Forest 1-1 Manchester City: Chris Wood denies City win
Nottingham Forest 1-1 Manchester City: Chris Wood denies City win

Silva’s goal was his third of the season but first since August

Manchester City missed the opportunity to return to the top of the Premier League as Chris Wood’s late goal earned Nottingham Forest a point at the City Ground.

Bernardo Silva’s rocket from 20 yards opened the scoring and the visitors missed chances in abundance to put the game to bed.

Erling Haaland volleyed against the crossbar and ballooned the rebound over the top after Aymeric Laporte’s header was brilliantly saved by Forest keeper Keylor Navas.

Morgan Gibbs-White’s fizzed cross was tapped in at the far post in the 84th minute for Wood’s first Forest goal.

The draw extended Forest’s unbeaten home run to eight games and dealt a blow to City’s title hopes after Arsenal returned to the top with a 4-2 comeback win against Aston Villa earlier on Saturday.

City rue missed opportunities

After being limited to 37% possession against Arsenal in midweek, the lowest percentage of any Guardiola team in the top flight, City returned to some semblance of normality with a dominant 84% in the opening period on Saturday.

Starting his first game after a spell on the sidelines with a foot injury, Phil Foden was a highlight for City, driving forward and making a nuisance of himself to a depleted Forest backline.

Silva, playing again as a makeshift left-back, sent a decent effort from range whistling over the bar moments before receiving the ball on the edge of the area and firing a stunning left-footed shot into the roof of the net.

The goal was reward for the visitors’ continued pressure and they had ample opportunity to prevent the nervy finish, Foden’s off-balance pass not quite reaching Haaland for a tap-in and Ilkay Gundogan narrowly misjudging Kyle Walker’s cross.

But City, for all their dominance, were made to rue their missed chances and were reduced to last-ditch attempts as they scrambled for a late winner.

Kevin de Bruyne had seven attempts at goal but found his radar to be off target as City failed to capitalise on any momentum gathered from their victory over title rivals Arsenal on Wednesday.

They have now dropped 15 away points this season, compared to 11 in total last term.

More to follow.

Nottingham Forest

  1. Squad number12Player nameNavas

  2. Squad number24Player nameAurier

  3. Squad number4Player nameWorrall

  4. Squad number38Player nameFelipe

  5. Squad number32Player nameRenan Lodi

  6. Squad number23Player nameFreuler

  7. Squad number6Player nameShelvey

  8. Squad number8Player nameCallback

  9. Squad number10Player nameGibbs-White

  10. Squad number28Player nameDanilo

  11. Squad number20Player nameJohnson

  1. Squad number5Player nameMangala

  2. Squad number7Player nameN Williams

  3. Squad number15Player nameToffolo

  4. Squad number34Player nameAyew

  5. Squad number39Player nameWood

Manchester City

  1. Squad number6Player nameWhat
  2. Squad number19Player nameÁlvarez

Line-ups

Nottm Forest

Formation 4-3-2-1

  • 12Navas
  • 24AurierSubstituted forWoodat 79′minutes
  • 4WorrallBooked at 14mins
  • 38Felipe
  • 32LodiSubstituted forToffoloat 79′minutes
  • 23Freuler
  • 6ShelveySubstituted forMangalaat 72′minutes
  • 8CallbackSubstituted forN Williamsat 58′minutes
  • 10Gibbs-White
  • 28dos Santos de OliveiraSubstituted forAyewat 58′minutes
  • 20Johnson

Substitutes

  • 5Mangala
  • 7N Williams
  • 13Hennessey
  • 15Toffolo
  • 16Surridge
  • 25Dennis
  • 31Furtado Scarpa
  • 34Ayew
  • 39Wood

Man City

Formation 3-2-4-1

  • 31Ederson
  • 14Laporte
  • 3Ruben Dias
  • 2Walker
  • 20Bernardo Silva
  • 16Rodri
  • 8Gundogan
  • 17De BruyneSubstituted forÁlvarezat 88′minutes
  • 47The footSubstituted forWhatat 89′minutes
  • 9Haaland
  • 10Grealish

Substitutes

  • 4Phillips
  • 6What
  • 18Ortega
  • 19Álvarez
  • 21Gómez
  • 25Akanji
  • 26Mahrez
  • 80Palmer
  • 82Lewis

Referee:
Graham Scott

Attendance:
29,365

Live Text

