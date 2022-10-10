A modern and winning team, so much so as to claim the invention of the game system that is making Pep Guardiola legendary. An equally legendary coach. A group that made history, among other things winning a newly promoted English title and two consecutive European Cups. Nottingham Forest today is last in the Premier League standings, but there was a not too distant time when they were the Queen of Europe, in which the Champions Cup for two years, between 1979 and 1981, took place. in the city of Robin Hood without anyone being able to steal it. It was the Forest of legendary technician Brian Clough. And John McGovern, the captain who raised those two European Cups. And not only those, since that Forest was a miracle capable of passing in two seasons from the second English series to the top of Europe.