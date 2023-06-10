Nottingham Open 2023: How to follow on the BBC as Dan Evans seeks to retain title

Dan Evans’ focus moves to the Challenger event in Nottingham

BBC Sport brings you live coverage of the Nottingham Open from Monday as Britain’s Dan Evans bids to retain the men’s title.

World number 25 Evans has a wildcard to the Challenger event as he seeks to find his best form before Wimbledon.

Evans, who lost in the second round of the Surbiton Trophy, is the the highest ranked player and is joined by fellow Britons Liam Broady and Jan Choinski.

World number eight Maria Sakkari of Greece headlines the WTA event.

World number 19 Magda Linette of Poland, who reached the semi-finals at this year’s Australian Open, also plays.

Former Nottingham champion Donna Vekic, the world number 22, is another player to watch.

British number one Emma Radacanu will not be there following surgery on her hand and ankle in May.

How can I follow the coverage?

Matches will be streamed every day from 11:20 BST on BBC iPlayer, the BBC Sport website and app and the BBC Red Button.

The tournament concludes on Sunday, 18 June.

The BBC also has live coverage of the grass-court events at Birmingham, Queen’s and Eastbourne, and there will be comprehensive coverage of Wimbledon across the BBC from 3-16 July.