Home » Nottingham Open 2023: How to follow on the BBC as Dan Evans seeks to retain title
Sports

Nottingham Open 2023: How to follow on the BBC as Dan Evans seeks to retain title

by admin
Nottingham Open 2023: How to follow on the BBC as Dan Evans seeks to retain title
Dan Evans’ focus moves to the Challenger event in Nottingham

BBC Sport brings you live coverage of the Nottingham Open from Monday as Britain’s Dan Evans bids to retain the men’s title.

World number 25 Evans has a wildcard to the Challenger event as he seeks to find his best form before Wimbledon.

Evans, who lost in the second round of the Surbiton Trophy, is the the highest ranked player and is joined by fellow Britons Liam Broady and Jan Choinski.

World number eight Maria Sakkari of Greece headlines the WTA event.

World number 19 Magda Linette of Poland, who reached the semi-finals at this year’s Australian Open, also plays.

Former Nottingham champion Donna Vekic, the world number 22, is another player to watch.

British number one Emma Radacanu will not be there following surgery on her hand and ankle in May.

How can I follow the coverage?

Matches will be streamed every day from 11:20 BST on BBC iPlayer, the BBC Sport website and app and the BBC Red Button.

The tournament concludes on Sunday, 18 June.

The BBC also has live coverage of the grass-court events at Birmingham, Queen’s and Eastbourne, and there will be comprehensive coverage of Wimbledon across the BBC from 3-16 July.

Across the BBC bannerAcross the BBC footer

See also  Ivrea tries, the "Baskets without nets" event is back

You may also like

French Open 2023 results: Iga Swiatek beats Karolina...

Will Simone Inzaghi win with Inter Milan?

Jokic 23+12, Gordon 27 points, Nuggets beat Heat...

MotoGp Mugello, where to see it on TV:...

Equestrian sport: show jumper Kruse wins DM title...

USFL Week 9 live updates: Maulers shutting out...

DFB team: Kevin Trapp in the international match...

More than 2,000 “Little Qinghe” are ready to...

The vegetable superfood that will help you protect...

Fernando Alonso was laughed at – now the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy