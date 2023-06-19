Home » Nottingham Open 2023 results: Andy Murray beats Arthur Cazaux in final
Nottingham Open 2023 results: Andy Murray beats Arthur Cazaux in final

Andy Murray won the Nottingham Open for back-to-back grass-court titles to maintain a perfect Wimbledon build-up.

A week after victory in the Surbiton Trophy, the 36-year-old hoisted more silverware with a 6-4 6-4 win over France’s Arthur Cazaux.

He was then left stunned when his four children and wife delivered an even more perfect Father’s Day present – surprising him by being in the crowd.

More British success later followed as Katie Boulter won the women’s singles.

But in the women’s doubles final, Britons Heather Watson and Harriet Dart lost 7-6 (8-6) 5-7 10-8 to Norway’s Ulrikke Eikeri and Estonia’s Ingrid Neel.

Before last week, it had been seven years since Murray had won a singles title on grass, but the Scot now has claimed two in seven days.

And he has achieved this one without dropping a set.

The former world number one got off to a fast start against Cazaux in a final that had been brought forward because of bad weather forecast for later in the day, going a double break ahead against the 20-year-old world number 181.

The top seed was broken to love by the qualifier while serving for the first set, although then served it out to love at the second time of asking, sealing it with an ace after a series of winners that wrongfooted his opponent.

The Frenchman made it more of a contest in the second set but Murray made the key breakthrough at 4-4 when Cazaux netted twice in succession to hand the Briton a break that left him serving for the match.

A stunning backhand down the line put him two points from victory before Cazaux netted a service return and Murray wrapped up victory on his first match point when the Frenchman hit long.

Murray is enjoying good form at just the right time, with Wimbledon – where he is a two-time champion – beginning on 3 July.

But these Nottingham and Surbiton titles have come at Challenger events – the second tier of men’s tennis – and he will face a notable step up in the quality of the field at his next event at Queen’s, which starts on Monday.

There, he will be unseeded and has been handed a tricky first-round draw against Australian seventh seed and world number 18 Alex de Minaur.

But he can take a lot of confidence into the London event with a winning streak of 10 matches on grass, with just one set dropped, and looking physically fit on the court – the importance of which, four years after hip surgery nearly ended his career, cannot be overstated.

He will return to the world‘s top 40 on Monday – for what will be his highest ranking for more than five years – and will seek more wins at Queen’s to amass enough ranking points to be one of 32 seeds at Wimbledon.

Father’s Day surprise for Murray

After his triumph, Murray had been telling the on-court interviewer about how he was planning to get home quickly so that he could see his children before bedtime on Father’s Day.

It turned out he did not have to! The Scot was left somewhat surprised when he saw his family in the stands.

“I didn’t know they were here,” he said, looking a little emotional. “I had no idea they were coming.

“They came last week for the final at Surbiton, they turned up and it started raining then they had to go home for the kids’ bedtime and they missed the end of the match so it’s great they could come today.”

