Nottingham Open 2023 results: Katie Boulter beats Jodie Burrage to win first WTA title

Katie Boulter won her first WTA title with a dominant victory in Nottingham over Jodie Burrage in the first all-British tour-level final in 46 years.

The British women’s number one ranking was also on the line as Boulter outplayed her good friend 6-3 6-3.

“I’m definitely going to be sleeping with this trophy tonight,” Boulter said in her on-court interview.

Earlier, Andy Murray won the men’s event as Britons find form on grass before next month’s Wimbledon.

Boulter and Burrage were contesting the first all-British WTA final since Sue Barker beat Virginia Wade in San Francisco on 28 February 1977.

Both players were also appearing in their first WTA finals after excellent performances in Nottingham this week but it was Boulter who took control from the start.

Katie Boulter (right) became British number one last week and would have lost top spot to Jodie Burrage if Burrage had won the final

The day’s order of play had been changed because of the forecast of rain, and with dark clouds hanging heavy, Boulter stormed into a 5-1 lead with a double break in the opening set.

But she then failed to serve it out at the first opportunity as Burrage’s forehand clicked. That was the only blip for the 26-year-old though as she immediately broke back to seal the set.

She barely paused for breath at the start of the second, taking the first two games to love and faced her only real challenge at 3-1 when she had to fend off break point with a stunning backhand winner.

Boulter, who considers this her home tournament after growing up in Leicester, delivered her first ace of the match when she was serving for victory.

She missed her first match point when she sent a backhand narrowly wide – Burrage’s puff of the cheeks a big indication of just how close that had been – but then celebrated victory when Burrage sent a forehand long.

The pair shared a warm hug at the net and then sat next to each other chatting and laughing while they waited for the trophy presentation at the end of a memorable week for both of them.

More to follow.