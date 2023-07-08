Novak Djokovic: “After two sets, everything seemed perfect”

How much did you enjoy this match with Stan (Wawrinka) today?

I enjoyed the first two sets. After two sets, everything seemed perfect. Then there was a bit of a dramatic side. I think I lowered my level of play a bit. He raised his. He’s a multiple Grand Slam champion, I knew he wasn’t going to give up like that after the second set. Then the crowd joined in. I could feel that curfew time was approaching (smile). We both knew when we entered the court that the maximum we could play was three sets, so… If we wanted to finish, one of us had to win in three sets. I’m glad it’s me.

On several occasions you have again shown incredible elasticity, do you seem physically extremely sharp?

I feel very good. I think I am at optimal weight right now. But that’s a very superficial thing too. There are so many other aspects besides body weight that are important factors. You have to combine that with dynamism, power and flexibility. Tennis is quite a complex sport in this regard. It requires a player to have an excellent balance between all of these, so to speak, physical traits. I have always worked a lot on my flexibility, since I was very young. I was taught that it was extremely important, because it is what will give me longevity and it helps me to remain competitive at the highest level. I focus a lot on prevention. Just before entering the training ground, I work a lot in this direction.

“Hurkacz will definitely be the toughest challenge for me since the start of the tournament.

Can you tell us about Hubert Hurkacz, your next opponent in the round of 16?

I don’t know if I’ve ever played it on grass to be honest.

Yes, here, four years ago!

Oh yes, correct! I remember. It was a tight game because he serves very powerfully and very well. It covers the ground very well. He has very long arms, he covers the net well on the fly. He is also comfortable in the defensive aspect from the baseline. He is a very complete player, he is very comfortable on the grass. He beat Federer here a few years ago (2021). I don’t see too many shortcomings in his game, so I know this will definitely be the toughest challenge for me since the start of the tournament.

