Sports

Novak Djokovic breaks Steffi Graf’s record for most weeks as world number one

Novak Djokovic won a record-extending 10th Australian Open in January

Novak Djokovic has surpassed Steffi Graf’s record for the most weeks as world number one after entering a 378th week at the top of the men’s rankings.

Serbia’s 22-time major winner has held the record for the most weeks as men’s world number one since March 2021.

“I’m flattered, proud and happy,” said Djokovic, 35, who added that Graf was “one of the greatest, most legendary tennis players that ever played”.

Germany’s Graf won 22 Grand Slam singles titles between 1987 and 1999.

Graf first rose to the top of the women’s rankings in 1987 and initially remained there for 186 consecutive weeks – a women’s record that was later tied by Serena Williams in 2016.

Djokovic, who returned to world number one for the first time in six months by winning the Australian Open in January, first topped the rankings in July 2011.

He has managed a best run of 122 consecutive weeks at the top, between July 2014 and November 2016.

For that record, he trails Roger Federer (237 weeks), Jimmy Connors (160) and Ivan Lendl (157).

In 2021 he ended the year as world number one for a record seventh time.

