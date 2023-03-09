Home Sports Novak Djokovic equalized in Melbourne Rafael Nadals Record
Novak Djokovic equalized in Melbourne Rafael Nadals Record

With the 22nd major title and the return to the top of the rankings, the Serb is crowned the best of the moment at the Australian Open. But he not only fights for sporting success, but even more for recognition.

Moment of great emotion: Novak Djokovic wins the Australian Open for the tenth time.

James Ross / EPA

There were quite a few who thought that the future of men’s tennis would definitely have dawned in 2022: Roger Federer resigned and cleared the way for his successors. Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz won the US Open in New York in early September and became the youngest number 1 in men’s tennis history. The Norwegian Casper Ruud reached his first major finals in Roland-Garros and New York. With the 19-year-old Dane Holger Rune, another young player made it into the top ten of the ranking. Men’s tennis hadn’t been younger, more open, and perhaps more exciting for a long time.

