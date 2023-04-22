Novak Djokovic has withdrawn from Madrid Open, say organisers

Novak Djokovic wore strapping on his right elbow during his defeat by Lorenzo Musetti at the Monte Carlo Masters earlier this month

World number one Novak Djokovic has pulled out of next week’s Madrid Open, the organisers have confirmed.

No reason has been given for his withdrawal, though in a statement the tournament organisers wish Djokovic a “speedy recovery”.

The Serb, 35, has been troubled by a right elbow problem in recent weeks.

Rafael Nadal has already withdrawn from the tournament, which starts on Tuesday, as he continues to struggle in his recovery from a hip injury.

Djokovic was beaten by compatriot Dusan Lajovic in the quarter-finals of the Srpska Open on Friday after admitting his elbow was “not in an ideal condition” going into the tournament.

The 22-time Grand Slam champion wore strapping on the joint during his defeat by Lorenzo Musetti at the Monte Carlo Masters the previous week.

They are the only two tournaments Djokovic has played since early March, having missed Indian Wells and the Miami Open after being denied entry to the United States.

He is due to begin his quest for an overall men’s record 23rd Grand Slam title at the French Open Roland Garros on 28 May.