Novak Djokovic will not participate in the tournament Indian Wells: without the Vaccinethe world number 1 will not be able to enter the United States. This prevents him from competing in another as well Masters 1000 which will take place in American territory: theMiami Open, starting March 19. The senator announced it Rick Scottwho highlighted on Twitter that the Homeland Security declined a vaccine waiver request by Djokovic.

The US has extended up to11 maggio the obligation to vaccinate those coming from abroad. This could mean that despite non-participation in the next two US Masters 1000the Serbian star will participate in the Grand Slam of Us Openwhich will start towards the end of August. It is not the first time that the Serbian champion has found himself at the center of controversies regarding his personal decision not to get vaccinated and, for two years now, many times organizers tournaments have prevented him from taking part in some of the most important tournaments in the tennis world, including the famous case of Australian Open. With Djokovic out, Nikoloz Basilashvili he entered the Indian Wells main draw.