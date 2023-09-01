Novak Djokovic on a royal road, or almost, to the final of the US Open

Novak Djokovic in his second round at the US Open against the Spaniard Bernabe Zapata Miralles, Wednesday August 30, 2023. CLIVE BRUNSKILL / AFP

The third round of the US Open hasn’t even started yet as Novak Djokovic’s journey to the final already looks like a clear highway. After four days and two rounds, 15 of the 32 seeds of the New York Grand Slam have already left, including nine in the lower half of the table, where the Serb is. Main rivals on the road from world number 2 to the final, the Dane Holger Rune (4ᵉ), the Norwegian Casper Ruud (5ᵉ) and the Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas (7ᵉ) are part of the carnage.

The first, who had abandoned the Masters 1000 in Cincinnati (Ohio) in mid-August, hit in the back, was eliminated from the start by the Spaniard Roberto Carballes Baena (6-3, 4-6, 6-3, 6- 2). The second surrendered in five sets (6-4, 5-7, 6-2, 0-6, 6-2) in the next round against Zhizhen Zhang (67ᵉ), who thus became the first Chinese to beat a top 5 player in the world. As for the Greek, he is undoubtedly the one who will harbor the most regrets. Tsitsipas was also beaten in his second game of the tournament by Swiss qualifier Dominic Stricker (128ᵉ) as he served for the game in the fourth set (7-5, 6-7, 6-7, 7-6, 6-3).

For his part, Novak Djokovic, back in New York after being banned from entering American territory in 2022 because he was not vaccinated against Covid-19, flew over his first two meetings. “I felt like if he wanted to put me 6-0 three times, he could do it”, will even say the French Alexandre Muller (84ᵉ), swept away in the first round (6-0, 6-2, 6-3) – a victory which ensures the Serb to become world number 1 again after the tournament. His next victim, the Spaniard Bernabe Zapata Miralles (76ᵉ), only managed to take one more game from him (6-4, 6-1, 6-1).

The Americans to play the spoilsports

“Nole” continues his quest for a twenty-fourth Grand Slam – for which he alone holds the men’s record for titles since his coronation at Roland-Garros – on the night of Friday September 1 to Saturday September 2 against his compatriot Laslo Djere (38ᵉ). If, theoretically, the final already seems to reach out to him, he will however have to be wary of a trio of young Americans, now the best ranked in his half of the table. “It’s a very exciting generation with typically ‘American-style’ players. said former world number 7 Marion Bartoli at Monde and margin de Roland-Garros. They’re big hitters and they do a lot of forehand shifts. »

Spearheading this new guard, Taylor Fritz (9ᵉ) – who faces the Czech qualifier Jakub Mensik (206ᵉ) at one o’clock in the morning (Paris time) on the night from Friday to Saturday – should be the first to stand in the way of the Serb, in the quarter-finals. He has certainly never reached the second week at Flushing Meadows, but the 25-year-old player is more and more regular in major events. In 2022, he won his first Masters 1000 – the most important category after the Grand Slams – at his home in Indian Wells (California), and reached the last four of the year-end Masters, which brings together the best eight players of the season.

If the logic is respected, the numbers two and three of American tennis Frances Tiafoe (10ᵉ) and Tommy Paul (14ᵉ) – who play their third round on Friday evening – will face each other in the other quarter-final at the bottom of the table. If this duel takes place, its winner will then be Novak Djokovic’s last obstacle before the final.

“Tiafoe is a huge showmanhe made matches in New York, in 2022, which were just fabulous”, recalls Marion Bartoli. He struck a blow by eliminating Spaniard Rafael Nadal, then world number 3, in the round of 16, before going on to face Russian Andrey Rublev and to qualify for his first semi-final in a major tournament.

More in the shadow of his two compatriots, Tommy Paul nevertheless had the best season of his career. At 26, the player from New Jersey broke into the top 20 after his first Grand Slam semi-final at the Australian Open and beat Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz (1st) in mid-August. at the Masters 1000 in Toronto (Canada).

But the mission of the American trio seems almost impossible: between them, they have never managed to beat Novak Djokovic and have only managed to take three sets from him in ten confrontations. Unless the support of the public gives them that extra soul to finally climb the Serbian mountain.

Laura Potter

