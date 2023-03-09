The Serb got off to a tough start in the semifinals against American Tommy Paul, but won comfortably. He feels more resistance off the pitch than in the game. In Sunday’s final, in which he meets Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas, Djokovic could equal a record.

Despite distractions, Novak Djokovic has not lost sight of his big goal. He is in the final of the Australian Open for the tenth time. Joel Carrett/EPA

This Friday marked the 15th anniversary of the day Novak Djokovic won his first major title in Melbourne. Since then he has won eight more tournaments at the Australian Open. If the Serb also wins the final on Sunday against the Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas, he will catch up with the record holder Rafael Nadal with his 22nd major title. And Djokovic would return to the top of the world rankings. Tsitsipas also has the chance to become number 1 with a win.