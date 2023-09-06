Novak Djokovic qualifies for the semi-finals

Novak Djokovic after his victory against Taylor Fritz in the quarter-finals of the US Open, in New York, September 5, 2023. CLIVE BRUNSKILL / AFP

The American Taylor Fritz could not resist Novak Djokovic. In search of a 24ᵉ Grand Slam title to equal Margaret Court’s absolute record, the Serb qualified for his thirteenth semi-final at the US Open on Tuesday at the expense of the 9th player in the world (6-1, 6- 4, 6-4).

At 36, the Serb will try on Friday to reach the final of the New York Major, which he has won three times, by facing another American, the winner of the match between Frances Tiafoe (10ᵉ), semi-finalist the year last, and Ben Shelton (47ᵉ).

Djokovic became the sole record holder of 47 Grand Slam semi-finals played, now one step ahead of Roger Federer. At Flushing Meadows, only Jimmy Connors did better (14). He is also the only player to have reached the last four of the four Majors this season (he was already the only one to have reached the quarters four times in 2023).

Read also: Novak Djokovic on a royal road, or almost, until the final of the US Open

A match dispatched in 2 h 35

Despite the heat on Tuesday, or perhaps because of it, Djokovic did not stay long (2:35 a.m.) in the Arthur-Ashe court oven, the roof of which had been half closed to provide shade. in the field.

“I cut my hair and it helped me, I was more aerodynamic”he joked, before getting serious again: “The conditions were very hot and humid, but it was the same for both of them. We train to resist. »

Fritz, who battled five sets against Djokovic in their only previous Grand Slam encounter, in the third round of the 2020 Australian Open as the Serb tore his abs, was never threatening on Tuesday.

He managed to take the serve of his opponent once in the first set to pick up at 2-1 after giving up his first face-off. But thereafter, the games paraded in favor of Djokovic who scored four in a row to pocket this first round.

The Serb managed the break at the start of the second set and did not let go of his advantage, victoriously defending the four break points conceded. In the third set, he broke to lead 4-3, but on a bad service game, he allowed Fritz to equalize. He then pocketed the next two games and the match.

Read also: Article reserved for our Roland-Garros 2023 subscribers: Novak Djokovic, hero alone against all, and now alone in the world

The World with AFP

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

