Novak Djokovic shows his colors politically – that’s good and courageous

Once again, the Serb is at the center of a controversy. He only did what we expect from role models and responsible citizens: He took a stand.

Do you hear my message? Novak Djokovic is once again in the midst of a political controversy. Gao Jing / Imago

Roland-Garros, the second Grand Slam tournament of the season, is just four days old and the focus is already on 22-time major winner Novak Djokovic. Not because he won or lost particularly spectacularly, but because he wrote on the camera lens when leaving the field after beating the American Aleksandar Kovacevic in the first round: “Kosovo is the heart of Serbia – stop the violence.”