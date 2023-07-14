Novak Djokovic storms into the Wimbledon final – his opponent is Carlos Alcaraz

As of: 07/14/2023 7:55 p.m

Record Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic easily reached the final in Wimbledon on Friday (07/14/2023). Carlos Alcaraz followed him in a hurry.

The 36-year-old Serb clearly won his semi-final against the Italian Jannik Sinner 6: 3, 6: 4, 7: 6 (7: 4) in the grass classic and is in the final in London for the ninth time. Afterwards he said with a laugh: “I feel wonderful. 36 is the new 26…”

34th win in a row

For Djokovic it was the 34th win in a row at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. The last time the industry superstar lost a game was in the quarterfinals at Wimbledon in 2017.

Novak Djokovic is happy about reaching the final

Against Sinner, he converted his first match point after 2:46 hours and is aiming for his eighth Wimbledon title on Sunday. He would draw level with Swiss Roger Federer, who retired last year.

“Jannik is a leader of the new generation”

“Semi-finals are always close matches. The result doesn’t quite show how close it really was,” said Djokovic after his largely safe success.

“Jannik could have won the third set, he missed a few chances and gave me the tie-break,” said Djokovic. “He has shown that he is the leader of the new generation.”

Now against Alcaraz

In the final on Sunday, Djokovic will now face world number one Carlos Alcaraz from Spain. Alcaraz showed an absolute gala performance and defeated the Russian Daniil Medvedev 6: 3, 6: 3 and 6: 3.

The match ball was significant for the entire game. Alcaraz, who was just 20 years old, shooed Medvedev across the field, the Russian held back strongly, finally attacked – and was countered ice cold. Alcaraz immediately cheered and raised both fists. The fans at Wimbledon also celebrated the dream final:

Now number one versus number two

The number one in the tennis world now meets number two. There have only been two duels between the two so far, the balance is 1:1.

Alcaraz then said: “It’s a dream for me, even the semifinals were one. I can hardly believe it all. What I can say: I’m enjoying this incredible moment – and now it’s time to keep dreaming. I know “It will be incredibly difficult against Novak. But I really believe in myself and I know that I can beat him here at Wimbledon.”

