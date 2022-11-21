TURIN. And so Novak Djokovic managed to do what he wanted: break them all. Last in two sets (7-5 ​​6-3) Casper Ruud, the Norwegian wall that Djoker has crumbled with his force that resembles that of water, fluid and unstoppable. He is champion for the sixth time at the ATP Finals – Federer’s record equaled – richest master (with a maxi prize of 4.7 million dollars) and oldest ever at 35 and a half, world number 5 at the end of a year that more difficult, for him as well as for the world, could not have been.

Started with the “detention” in Australia, where he was treated as an outcast for a week, continued amid a thousand controversies with the other exclusion, that from New York. In between and at the end, the two real flashes: victory number 7 at Wimbledon and the apotheosis in Turin. “Thanks to all my family and my team for standing by me, only we know what we’ve been through,” he said, while Tara and Stefan, his two children, accompanied by their two cousins, hopped on the sideline.

Winning in front of them is one more satisfaction, perhaps the biggest of a week in which Nole set off with low gears and “a bit heavy” legs, and which he finished in glory, demonstrating to everyone that when he finds the there is no form yet for anyone. It was his goal, he achieved it, and that number 5 in the world ranking now sounds a bit fake. With Nadal, winner in Australia and Wimbledon, he shared four of the five most important tournaments, at the Next Gen in Alcaraz he had to leave the US Open (but if he had been on the court, how would it have ended?) and in the end he had to console also Ruud, in the third big final lost after those in Paris and New York. “But you’re still young, you’ll have time to make up for it.” Subtext: when I won’t play anymore. Then there’s another victory, the most unexpected, and that of cheering. Used to acting like a bad guy and always playing against the public, the wind has been turning in his favor for some time now. From Unsympathetic to Venerated Master, in every sense.

The parable is known and deserved in his case. Because you may or may not like Djokovic’s ideas, but it’s impossible not to recognize in him enormous qualities, sporting but not only, and a record in results that now threatens to become absolute. In Turin, thanks to the early exit of the other idol Nadal, he swept the Oscar of supporters, the twelve thousand of the Pala Alpitour respected Ruud but wanted him. Love obviously reciprocated, with the addition of a weighty endorsement, now that an important match begins for Turin and Italy, that of the renewal for another five years as the venue for the Finals. “I’m glad to go back to Italy, it’s a country that has always been close to my heart,” he said in Italian, while an enchanting Tara shook her pigtails. «Already last year in Turin it was a success, this year even more, as a young father I hope to inspire many young people».

Go home and give your children a racket, the ecumenical message of a boy who grew up under the bombs and who would like to finish his career in peace. And possibly loved.