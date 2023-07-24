Home » Novak Djokovic withdraws from Toronto Masters event with fatigue
Novak Djokovic lost a gruelling five-set final to Carlos Alcaraz at Wimbledon

Novak Djokovic has withdrawn from next month’s Canadian Open in Toronto because of fatigue, the tournament organisers have announced.

The 36-year-old Serbian lost a five-set Wimbledon final to Spain’s world number one Carlos Alcaraz a week ago.

He will be replaced by American Christopher Eubanks in the main draw.

“I have always enjoyed my time in Canada but after speaking with my team we believe this is the right decision to take,” said Djokovic.

“I would like to thank Karl Hale, the tournament director, for understanding this decision,” he added.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion has won the Toronto Masters event four times.

The tournament starts on 7 August.

