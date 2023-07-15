Novak’s sliding forehand is incredible – Corriere TV

Novak Djokoviche beat in three sets the South Tyrolean Jannik Sinner in the Wimbledon semifinal with a score of 6-3, 6-4, 7-6. The Serbian tennis player thus conquers the ninth final, the 35th at Grand Slam level. On Sunday he will face Carlos Alcaraz, who has in turn overtaken Daniil Medvedev. At 1.30 of the video an exchange under the net between Djokovic and Sinner: the South Tyrolean manages to run a short ball under the net and crosses on the opposite side for the Serbian. Djokovic slides to the ball and wins the point with a forehand.

July 14, 2023 – Updated July 14, 2023, 10:09 PM

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

