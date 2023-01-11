The purpose of Novak and the other members – including Hurkacz and Jabeur – is to give more weight to the players in decisions and to protect them in every area. In fact a gauntlet to ATP and WTA. Excluding (for now) the creation of a separate race circuit

It seemed like an idea thrown out in a moment of anger, the Ptpa, the new players’ association launched by Novak Djokovic in 2020, with that photograph showing him, Pospisil and some other tennis player picked up at the Us Open (it was in full pandemic) in the middle of the field with rackets pointing to the sky.

LIVE INITIATIVE — Born to collaborate (or oppose, who knows) with the ATP and the WTA, it had disappeared into thin air. She had never heard of it again. It turned out, two and a half years later, on an Australian morning, that not only is the project still standing, but it is more alive than ever. With the names involved that begin to give weight to everything. In fact, in addition to Novak Djokovic, world number two Ons Jabeur has also been appointed to lead the PTPA. The Serbian, former number 1 in the world, had announced the creation of this association after leaving his position as president of the ATP Players Council, the official representative body of tennis players: hence the doubt of something done out of spite, in open contrast.

IMPROVE THE MARKET — After a long time, however, it takes on a different meaning. Perhaps more interesting. According to Djokovic, the PTPA’s goal is to give players more weight in decisions concerning professional tennis, especially on matters relating to tournament staff. Six other players will participate in this executive committee, the governing body of the PTPA: the Spaniard Paula Badosa, the Pole Hubert Hurkacz, the American John Isner, his compatriot Bethanie Mattek-Sands, the Canadian Vasek Pospisil and the Chinese Zheng Saisai. This committee “will focus on the advancement of players’ rights, the development and improvement of the tennis market,” the union explained in a press release. Djokovic called the PTPA “an organization dedicated to 100% players”. “We have not been accepted or included by the organizers of the Grand Slam, ATP or WTA, so this makes things difficult – he added – But this association must live. It has to exist because unfortunately players are not 100% represented in the world of tennis.” See also Australia, the Iranian refugee in the hotel-prison with Djokovic: "Everyone thinks of him, but I've been here for nine years"

THE GUIDELINES — The Ptpa has also released its five guiding principles, from which emerges the will to change things so that tennis becomes a sustainable activity for as many athletes as possible: act collectively and support tennis players around the world, get players to be able to receive a fair share of the tennis turnover; rigorously optimize and protect the rights of tennis players, safeguard the well-being of tennis players and protect them from abuse, contribute to the best vision and structure for tennis in the world. Reading these principles, it is clear that they are a gauntlet to the professional players’ associations, a point of reference up to now (ATP and WTA), and even if the executive director of the Ptpa, Ahmad Nassar, excludes the creation of a apart, we saw how fast things went, for example in golf, where the birth of the Liv Tour has in fact removed many stars (and appeal) from the PGA.

January 11 – 17:07

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

