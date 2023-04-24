Today, for the last game of the regular season at PiolaNovara faces Feralpisalò, by now already mathematically promoted to the next Serie B championship.

The match begins with a minute’s silence in memory of Julia Ituma, an 18-year-old volleyball player from Igor Volley Novara who recently passed away during the away match in Istanbul in Champions League and remembered by visiting fans with a RIP JULIA banner.

About 50 supporters come from the province of Brescia, clearly divided into two groups: Old guard e Fossa Salò. The latter, position themselves for the entire competition behind their own patch and accompany the choirs with a drum and a flag with the Salò cap (25087), while the Old guard he limits himself to following the match and sporadically waving a flag with the social colors of the club.

The home ultras are now very compact in the central part of the steps of the north curve, behind the banner NUARES. To color and limit the sector there are two big flags: one blue with the Dome of San Gaudenzio (symbol of the city) and the other with the effigy of Giovanni “Nini” Udovicich, historical flag just right, to which some years it is called the curve.

Around the twentieth, the guests try to make themselves heard with chants such as “We’re leaving in Serie B” and “Hail the leaders” to reiterate the conquest of this hard-fought championship.

Around the 30th minute, the home curve tries to encourage the Azzurri by invoking their goal.

A few minutes from the end of the first half, the rhythmic choir NU-A-RES is sung with a clapping in full style geyser sound Icelandic at the 2016 European Championships.

Afterwards, not only from the curve but from the whole stadium, the renewal of the contract of the local idol Pablo Gonzalez is invoked who at 38 years old is probably in his last match today at the Piola with the Novara shirt.

The match was fairly even and with one chance on each side, but the first half ended goalless.

Shortly after the break, the visiting supporters all gathered together and sang a chorus for the missing volleyball player, which was applauded by the entire stadium.

Even during the rest of the recovery they don’t break down and make themselves heard much more, even if they are often overwhelmed in terms of singing by the hosts.

At a certain point a very singular situation occurs, that is the president of Novara Ferranti goes to the corner welcomed by the chorus “There is only one president” and pregnant the team together with the hottest part of the blue supporter.

It must be said that the president, by his own admission, made some mistakes, but apparently the square did not put him on the cross, despite a season so far below expectations.

In the 34th minute Gonzalez comes out (as mentioned, perhaps for the last time) with a lot of ovation from the whole stadium.

In the final a sensational own goal in the 40th minute gives the Azzurri a victory that has the flavor of a playoff.

The match ends with the stadium standing up to applaud coach Marchionni’s boys.

