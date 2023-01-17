Home Sports Novellino: “Napoli are the strongest team in Europe. In the Champions League…”
Novellino: "Napoli are the strongest team in Europe. In the Champions League…"



The opinion of the former Neapolitan coach

The former coach of Napoli Walter Novellino spoke about the prospects in Champions for men of Spalletti a Radio Mars during Marte Sport Live conducted by Massimo D’Alessandro.

Newbie on the Neapolitan prospects in the Champions League

Many thought that Napoli could give in to the resumption of the championship and instead they have shown that they are even more aware of their strength. The Azzurri are extraordinary: behind they concede few goals, they are extraordinary in one-on-one situations, in front they always throw it inside. In my opinion Napoli is the strongest team in Europe. Even in the Champions League he can do great things. It’s the team that plays best of all, it amuses you, the players all seem aware of their abilities, they all try their hand…Juventus took it with balls.”

See also  Milan and Inter, the championship sprint is now played on the calendar

