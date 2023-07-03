Novotný celebrated at home in the garden, Nikodem was sad after his first absence from the stage this year

Only eighteen-year-old Novotný succeeded and strengthened his lead in the championship, even though the German Wibbeler had a better start to the final. “I already had better acceleration going up the hill, and at the top of the pit, I discovered bigger balls in me for overtaking from the outside. Then I got a fairly comfortable lead and enjoyed the support of many thousands of people along the track,” said the happy winner, who comes from Konecchlumí, near the area where the race took place. “It’s like winning at home in the garden,” he laughed.

Emotions ran high with him. “It’s a complete massacre. A record number of 36 cars passed here in the 1600s and I’m the first at the finish line, so I’m crying like a little child and tears are part of that,” said Novotný, moved, as he listened to the Czech national anthem.

Petr Nikodém also really wanted to hear her, who did great in the qualifying races and didn’t hesitate even in the semi-finals. In the final, however, bad luck stuck with him. Although he was able to overtake Mercier, he soon had a puncture in his left rear tire and dropped to third place.

At that moment, he performed several somersaults and flew all the way over the barriers of the Dutchman van Alsten, and the race was stopped by a red flag. The restart was preceded by a five-minute time for repairs, so Nikodém’s car was in good order, but in the first corner three rivals got in front of him, whom he could not overtake despite all his efforts on the track. “A little fall asleep at the start and then it didn’t work anymore, even though I was heating under the boiler,” he claimed.

“After all, we were already riding the last engine that was available. I did seven laps as much as I could, but it didn’t get me to the podium,” said Nikodém, who celebrated his 24th birthday a few days ago and wanted a completely different gift from Nová Paka than 4th place at the finish line. “Somehow I’m not here judged,” sighed the driver, who remains at the head of the championship.

The European race of the Junior Buggy category was won by championship leader Arnošt Florián, and the frame race of the Touring division was won by Otakar Výborný.

ME in autocross in Nové Paca – Buggy 1600:1. NOVOTNý (CZE)2. Wibbeler (German)3. Peters (Luc.)…5. KINDLE7. M. VACULÍKPYTLOUN (all Czech Republic) did not finish the championship status: 1. NOVOTNý 1222. Wibbeler 1183. Peters 107…11. M. VACULÍK 4812. PYTLOUN 4721. KINDL 16Super Buggy:1. Bartelen (Netherlands)2. Mercier3. R. Theuil (both Fr.)4. NEVER… 7. JORDÁK11. HOŠEK13. V. VACULÍK15. ANTONY19. BARTOS20. HORÁK (all Czech Republic) championship status: 1. NICODE 1502. Mercier 1323. Bartelen 125…5. ANTONY 946. JORDÁK 887. BARTOŠ 768. HÓRÁK 6711. V. VACULÍK 5012. HOŠEK 44

