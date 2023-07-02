Home » Novotný celebrated at home in the garden, Nikodem was sad after his first absence from the stage this year
Sports

Novotný celebrated at home in the garden, Nikodem was sad after his first absence from the stage this year

by admin

The Czech national anthem was played for the winners of almost all divisions during the fifth part of the EC in autocross, and the leader of the Buggy category up to 1600 cc, Jakub Novotný, who is at home in Štikovská rokli in Novipack, could exaggerate that he won at home in the garden. Only the last race of the Royal Super Buggy belonged to foreigners, even though defender Petr Nikodém stood on pole position. He crossed the finish line fourth and missed the podium for the first time this year.

See also  Nigeria, priest killed by gunmen. Another was kidnapped - Foreign

You may also like

New Emc Wave 3 2023, the very interesting...

Beijing Guoan Coach Sees Absence of Key Players...

fifth victory in a row for Max Verstappen,...

Leipzig transfer market, the most expensive transfers ever....

Checo Perez Takes Ferrari Driver’s Complaints Gracefully After...

Szoboszlai to Liverpool, paid the 70 million clause...

Harbin: Abundance of Resources Makes it an Ideal...

German equestrian legend Beerbaum retires

Wimbledon 2023: Djokovic, Swiatek, Kyrgios, Williams in action...

Tour de France 2023, vince Lafay on Van...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy