Novotný celebrated at home in the garden, Nikodem was sad after his first absence from the stage this year

The Czech national anthem was played for the winners of almost all divisions during the fifth part of the EC in autocross, and the leader of the Buggy category up to 1600 cc, Jakub Novotný, who is at home in Štikovská rokli in Novipack, could exaggerate that he won at home in the garden. Only the last race of the Royal Super Buggy belonged to foreigners, even though defender Petr Nikodém stood on pole position. He crossed the finish line fourth and missed the podium for the first time this year.

