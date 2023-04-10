Do you remember a defining moment?

I guess no one expected that I would make the decision. Odds on me weren’t even listed in the bookies. (smile). We went into a turnover, and I was waiting to see if the puck would land on my stick. I concentrated to send him up. Luckily it fell there.

What did you feel at that moment?

Above all, a huge relief. It immediately dawned on me that the series is over and we don’t have to play anymore.

Was it the most important goal of your career?

I don’t play much for such milestones. But apparently so. Actually, most definitely.

Photo: Dalibor Glück, ČTK Martin Lang (left) from Zlín is happy about the goal.

At the end of regular time, you waited for Holc’s chance, and at the beginning of extra time, Klhůfek from Vsetín had a goal on his stick for a change. how were you

Nothing much. Fortunately, goalkeeper Huf held us back. We also got a little lucky. In those moments, the opponent was better. But in the end, we celebrate and the season continues for us. We will start preparing for Kladno.

What do you expect from the playoff?

It will be difficult, but our great desire is to return to the elite. We will try to surprise against a rested opponent.

Photo: Dalibor Glück, ČTK From left, Pavel Klhůfek from Vsetín, Zdeněk Sedlák from Zlín and Radek Číp from Vsetín.

After last year’s relegation from the extra league, you did not start this season in the first league very well. What changed during it that you finally won the second highest competition?

This is clearly due to changes in management and the implementation team. All were for the better. A slightly different system was set up in the club and the team gradually went up.

In addition to hockey, you teach physical education in Přerov. Will you be able to come to school on Tuesday after the long celebrations with the fans at the stadium?

Clearly. I teach only after lunch. A quarter past two. That will be fine.

Photo: Dalibor Glück, ČTK From the left, Adam Hořanský from Vsetín and Šimon Kratochvíl from Zlín in the sixth final of the first league.

Are you expecting a reaction from your students?