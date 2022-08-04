PARONA

After the play-guard Francesco Di Paolo, the first arrival made official in recent days by the Now Basketball Academy Vigevano (which took over the C gold sports title from the Battaglia Expo Inox Mortara), here is a second new face for the newborn ducal club (which will play in Parona). This is Lorenzo Billi, play-guard of 183 centimeters, born in Casale Monferrato on May 3, 1997. Billi comes from Basket Club Serravalle Scrivia (Serie C Gold Piemonte), a team with whom he played the last two seasons scoring an average of 11.6 points average per game. The new signing of the Now Basketball Academy started playing in Alessandria and made his senior leagues debut at age 15, with Il Canestro Alessandria in Serie D (2012-13 season), and in regional Serie C the following season. Billi accumulates important and formative experiences in Derthona in Lega2 in the 2014-15, 2016-17, and 2017-18 years and in Serie B in Piacentina Basketball in the 2015-16 season in which, in double membership, he played in Serie C Gold Piemonte in his club of origin, Il Canestro Alessandria. In all, in these four seasons Billi plays 91 games, averaging 12.7 points per game. In his youth career, Billi played in the 2014-15 championship with Derthona Tortona the Under 19 Elite finals in Vasto, averaging 19.7 points per game. In the 2015-16 season with Pallacanestro Piacentina he participated in the National Youth Under 19 Division averaging 12.6 points per game and in the 2016-17 championship with Il Canestro still in the Under 19 championship Billi averaged 17.6 per game with a high score of 44 points against the Tigullio Sport Team. After the under status, in the 2018-19 season he remained in the Alessandria club in C gold Piemonte and closed the year with an average of 18.6 points in 26 games played, making him the third best scorer in the league and scoring 32 points in his seasonal maximum against Basket Trecate.

With Billi and Di Paolo, the Now Basketball Academy Vigevano has set up an interesting, young and at least on paper prolific department of play-guards; now he is concentrating on the search for at least one center with points and rebounds to preside over the colored area in view of the last season of C gold in which it is necessary to arrive in the first to move to the Interregional and thus maintain the fourth national series. –

Fabio Babetto