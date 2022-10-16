Home Sports Now Academy looks for poker in Parona Gorgonzola arrives
Fabio Babetto

October 15, 2022

PARONA

After three victories in the first three days of the Serie C Gold Lombardia championship, red qualifying group, for the Expo Inox Now Basketball Academy Vigevano, leaders together with Robur Saronno, the goal is to continue this flight by taking advantage of the second consecutive home commitment scheduled tonight at 9 pm at the Parona sports hall against Far Networks Argentia Gorgonzola (referees Michel Bavera di Desio and Simone Lupo di Pioltello).

«It will be a difficult match against an opponent who has lost only once so far, last Saturday at home by only two points against the strong Gazzada Schianno. Gorgonzola is an expert team that has been playing for years with the same collective in which in the summer it has engaged an outsider, Grampa, whom we know well and who makes himself heard in this category “, underlines the Expo Inox technician, Alfonso Zanellati on the eve. .

In the ducal house, under observation the conditions of Davide Lonati who had remedied a shoulder injury in last Saturday’s match against Cusano Milanino and had left the playing field. “He is training with a tutor, he is not at the top, but he could manage to be there with Gorgonzola”, closes coach Alfonso Zanellati.

Serie C Gold Lombardia, first phase, group Red, fourth day: today (18.30) Milanotre Basket-Professional Link Cermenate; (9 pm) Lissone-Robur Saronno basketball, Expo Inox Now Basketball Academy Vigevano-Far Networks Argentia Gorgonzola, Conforama Italia Varese Academy-Libertas Cernusco, Coelsanus Basket 7 Laghi Gazzada Schianno-Settimo Basket; tomorrow (6 pm) Invalves Nervianese-Advanta Consulting Marnatese; (18.30) Nuovenergie Settimo Basket-Delta Line Opera.

Ranking: Robur Saronno, Expo Inox Now Basketball Academy Vigevano 6 points; Advanta Consulting Marnatese, Coelsanus Basket 7 Laghi Gazzada Schianno, Far Networks Argentia Gorgonzola 4; Professional Link Cermenate, Milanotre Basket, Lissone Basketball, Delta Line Opera, Libertas Cernusco, Csc Cusano Milanino, Conforama Italia Varese Academy, Nuovenergie Settimo Basket, Invalves Nervianese 2. –

