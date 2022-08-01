VIGEVANO

The first graft for the 2021-22 season of the newborn Now Basketball Academy (which took over the C gold series rights of Expo Inox Battaglia Mortara), is Francesco Di Paolo, 185 cm play-guard, born in Teramo on 5 August 2003 and that comes on loan from the Sambenedettese Academy of San Benedetto del Tronto. Di Paolo starts playing in his hometown before playing two years in Fidenza in the Under 16 Excellence (2018-19) and Under 18 Gold (2019-20) tournaments. In 2020-21, he plays Fabriano on the roster of the first team in B. Last year he played in the Sambacanestro di San Benedetto del Tronto in C gold Marche, with 26 games played and an average of 12.8 points, high of 31 points against Ubs Foligno, resulting the second best scorer of his team.

In the same last year, Di Paolo played in double membership also in Serie D in Grottamare Basketball, recording 21 appearances and 18.2 points per game, as well as in the Under 19 Championship of the Sambenedettese Bk Academy, producing 18.1 points on average in 18 matches played.

The young winger from Teramo is the first new face of the equally new club from Vigevano that will face the C gold series with the rights of Mortara and with a good dowry of young people from the historic association born in Cassolnovo in 1980.

Via the Argentines

Compared to last season and the Battaglia roster, in any case there will no longer be the two Argentines, that is the play Franco Bazani requested by many clubs in the category and the long Federico Garcia. And there will no longer be the Umbrian guard Lorenzo Monacelli who returns to play close to home, as well as the products of the Matteo Bettanti nursery who flew to Florida at the Montverde Academy of coach Kevin Boyle, and Mattia Sacchi who makes the reverse path of Di Paolo going to wear Teramo’s shirt in Serie B. Finally, Matteo Facchi will also change his jersey to wear that of the Aironi Robbio of coach Pier Zanotti in the C gold series.

A long, prolific and solid and at least a couple of other experienced players are the goal of the Now Academy Vigevano, which wants to set up a competitive team with the aim of ranking in the top positions of the championship, fundamental to access the new Interregional tournament that from 2023-24 season will take the place of the current C gold. Also in this perspective, or in order not to lose the fourth national category, Now Basketball Academy Vigevano has structured itself with Srl, according to what is requested by the Interregionale. –

Fabio Babetto