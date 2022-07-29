The new partnership is operational on the market to set up a competitive squad Zanellati confirmed at the helm. Many Expo players are already based elsewhere

It is called Now Basketball Academy Vigevano, it was born on February 28 with president Paolo Riccio and deputy Davide Bettanti and it is the new company that acquired the C Gold series sports rights from Basketball Team Enrico Battaglia with whom it remains in connection.

“This opens a new sporting chapter born to operationally and technically support a basketball tradition born in Cassolnovo in 1980 and brought, over the last twenty years, to the fore of the senior national championships and to many important affirmations in provincial and regional youth events, as well as than to the sports training of hundreds of children ”, explains the press release issued in recent days by the newborn club. “Now Basketball Academy takes over the sporting title of Serie C Gold Lombardia of Basketball Team” Enrico Battaglia “with the aim of opening new paths in the Italian basketball scene, leaving the historic team the fundamental and important role of development of the youth sector, always in synergistic collaboration with the “sisters” of United Basket Project, namely US San Giovanni Bosco Abbiategrasso, Aironi Pallacanestro Robbio, Tromello basketball with the “rib” Lomellina Minibasket Garlasco, Virtus Basket Mortara, Junior Basket Vigevano and Basket Eagles Gambolò “, continues the note of the new basketball association that is operating on the market to set up a very competitive squad in view of the difficult season to start the league reform. In order not to lose ground and remain in the fourth national tournament, barring changes of direction with respect to the anticipated regulatory advances, in C Gold it is necessary to arrive in the top eight. This is the only way to maintain the level that will be called Interregional championship at that point.

Otherwise we slide back into what will be the regional C series. In August, the technical and managerial cadres of the new club will be announced, which will rely on the technical leadership of Alfonso Zanellati and the core of the squad that saw the Battaglia Expo Inox Mortara, in the outgoing championship, save themselves in advance and win a place. in the promotion playoffs. In reality, several players will no longer be part of that squad, from the Argentine playmaker Bazani who has many requests, to the long-standing compatriot Garcia who is not part of the technical plans, to the Umbrian guard Monacelli who will return to play close to home. And then there will be no more Davide Bettanti, who flew to the States to study and play in a top-level college, Mattia Sacchi who went to Serie B in Teramo and Matteo Facchi who will play in Serie C Silver in Robbio. Meanwhile, the groups of the next C Gold series have been published and the Now Basketball Academy Vigevano, which will continue to play at the Parona sports hall, has been included in the Red group which largely follows the composition of the last groups in which the Battle played. Expo Inox Mortara, while the Green group welcomes teams mainly from Northern Lombardy. Now we expect to officially know the formulas and dates of development. –

