Now coach Tosoni finds himself without the starting attack "Whoever enters will do well"

ALBIANO D’IVREA

Bitter pill to digest for an Ivrea who, let’s face it immediately, did not play a good performance but absolutely did not deserve to be defeated by a Lucento who took the maximum with the minimum effort. Certainly one of the explanations for this defeat is to be found in the offensive sterility of Tosoni’s men after leaving the Monteleone field despite the generous performance of the very young Actis Perino.

«Unfortunately today we were unable to express ourselves as usual» the comment at the end of the match by the orange coach Giampaolo Tosoni who then has words of praise for the opponents. «Lucento proved to be a square team with good individual qualities that gave us very little and that was able to exploit some of our ingenuity. Of course, Monteleone’s injury penalized us in the offensive phase even if I must say that whoever replaced him did well. After the double numerical advantage I was about to replace Sardaro, as he was already warned, but I was unable to do it in time due to the quick strike of a free kick from our opponents who obtained the penalty kick on that action and the consequent expulsion of Sardaro , author of the phallus ».

To those who point out that neither Monteleone nor Tallarida will be present in the next round, Tosoni is not worried. “We are twenty-three in the squad and certainly a competitive Ivrea will take the field”.

However, not only the two aforementioned strikers will be missing in the next round but also the expelled Sardaro and Matteo Bonaccorsi, the latter at the end of the game, who will certainly be disqualified and which will make it difficult for the orange coach to draw up the training. Obviously in a totally opposite mood the environment of the guests with D’Agostino who tells the network that unlocked the result in the final seconds of the first fraction. “On the ball coming from the flag I preceded everyone at the first post, aiming at the net in an unstoppable way”. –

