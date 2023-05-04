now he has only 4 points in the playout area – breaking latest news

Of Sports editorial team

Reggina has not complied with the payment of Irpef withholding taxes and is late in paying salaries starting from November 2022: the points deducted rise to 7

The National Federal Tribunal, presided over by Roberto Proietti, sanctioned Reggina with 4 penalty points in the standings to be served in the current Serie B for its own liability and direct liability for a series of violations in managerial and economic matters. In practice, the company has not complied with the payment of personal income tax withholdings and is late in paying salaries starting from November 2022.

The Calabrians – coached this year by Pippo Inzaghi – had already been penalized for the same reason by 3 points last April 17th. Thus they pass from a virtual seventh place (odds 49), in the middle of the playoff fight, to 42 points, with just 4 points of margin on the playout area. AND in the last nine days they have collected only 7 points, the result of two wins, a draw and six defeats.

There are three days left until the end of the championship and the grenades are being chased from the trio Citadel-Brescia-Cosenza at 38, from Perugia to 36 and from Spalat 35. On the other hand, they cannot be reached by bottom-up Benevento at an altitude of 32.Relegate directly last and penultimate. Terpenultimate and fourth last will instead play salvation with the playoff. Reggina's opponents will be Como next Saturday, then the Bari away and Ascoli (with the last two opponents in full tussle for promotion to Serie A, where Frosinone has just been promoted).