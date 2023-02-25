The fear of a physical and psychological breakdown The surveillance around him has somehow become even tighter. He is not considered a “suicidal” prisoner but the fear of a sudden physical decline, also linked to the risk of a psychological meltdown, exists. So after the skein seemed to have untangled itself with the favorable opinion of the pg of the Cassation to the postponement now everything starts to get tangled again and the state of health of the 55-year-old founder of the informal anarchist federation. «I hope someone after me will continue the fight against hard prison» he said from his bed in the San Paolo, speaking of himself almost in the past tense. Those who met him before the sentence found him lucid, capable of even holding up a discussion, even if physically tested by over four months of hunger strike.

The consequences of stopping supplements But the decision to discontinue supplements again could have even more serious consequences. «After reading the indictment by pg Gaeta – said the lawyer Rossi Albertini -, we thought that the law could return to illuminate this dark affair. Tonight’s decision proves us wrong.” For the lawyers, “politics” and “public opinion” also weigh on the Cospito case.

The doctor's visit On Saturday and Sunday, lawyers will not be able to access the prison medicine department of the hospital. So no meeting before Monday. Instead, it is possible that Cospito will come visited already on Saturday by the trusted doctor Andrea Crosignani which has been following him since his arrival at the Opera on 30 January. In recent weeks there had been rumors of an imminent transfer of the 55-year-old to the internal medical department of the penitentiary, precisely because of the slowly rising values. Now this perspective is completely excluded.

The pending appeal The magistrates of the Surveillance Court of Milan, led by Giovanna Di Rosa, will monitor his health conditions. Cospito will stay at the San Paolo, but waiting for what? There is an appeal still pending before the Surveillance Court of Rome, but times are long. Then there is the game open to the Consulta on extenuating circumstances for the crime of political massacre. But there is no date yet. Lastly, there is the opinion of the National Bioethics Committee, which however has asked for more time. A time that the anarchist’s lawyers and family members fear they don’t have. Meanwhile, outside, in the squares, the situation is flaring up again. It is no coincidence that after the verdict was read, police and carabinieri vigilance around the San Paolo was first strengthened.

