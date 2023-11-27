Now I Win, the documentary on Marcello Lippi’s victories with Moggi but without Baggio

“The Paul Newman of the poor” who won five championships, one European and one Asian Champions League, and even the World Cup. It’s a bit brooding, silent question mark, wrapped in a cloud of Bogartian smoke, that Marcello Lippi which appears in Now I wina documentary out of competition at the 41st Turin Film Festival. 75 springs of which 56 spent on a football field as a player and coach. Father absent but present, says the beautiful Stefania, daughter with the blue eye and kind father’s manner, because she always called at home and wanted to know everything. While over there, from the boy Davide, the reverberation of the Oedipal conflict is bright and solemn, between tears and prosecutor’s accounts. However, it starts from the Chinese period, the last of the career of the Viareggio native who cannot stay without seeing the waves of the sea, you are dry of the Blucerchiati of the Seventies, the Now I Win directed by Simone Herbert Paragnani and Paolo Geremei. Where Lippi was called “Le Pe” and the interpreter was unable to immediately translate the profound concepts shouted on the pitch to the Guangzou Evergrande boys, the coach with the penetrating gaze remained in the hearts of even the rigid bureaucrats of the Chinese Communist Party.

You see Xi Jiping who, during a visit to the Quirinale, ditches Mattarella and stops to talk to “Le Pe” in the third row: when will you come back to help us win a world championship? After all, with a communist father for someone who sang Bella Ciao in the middle of ’67 with the Red Star of Viareggio at every training session, destiny is written. But first “Le Pe” must get through the Juventus championships. Turin second home and kitchen. No sea on the horizon but the union with Luciano Moggi. He gets the cult line from the documentary – “This is the defendant’s chair. How many lies do I have to tell?” – to share with Francesco Totti who invents a spoon that tastes like supercazzola: “he found (Lippi ed.) the right CAVILES at the right moments”. Genius of evil and recklessness of good. Now I win includes a king’s bed gigantic. It is the Juventus of the 1990s and 2000s that parade in front of the goal of Paragnani and Geremei and then find themselves at dinner in a field plus bench format practically since the days of the doping trial with Guariniello flogging them: Pessotto, Di Livio, Peruzzi, Montero, Ravanelli, Conte, Del Piero, Vialli in a painful Skype connection. Baggio is missing, who swore it to Lippiand the episode in which is also sweetened Bobo Vieri he hangs the coach on the dressing room door because he had replaced him. An affair that here becomes a sulphurous clash between gentlemen who raise their hands and voices on equal terms.

It also happens that at the very tough training sessions of the coach, Torricelli&Co, bottles of dripping mineral water are passed around. Lippi was tough “good at not conveying his emotions” (Clint ice-faced other than Newman) or someone who “loved to send, and be sent, to shit”, even if he then got to the summary of the explanations. In any case, what do you want to say to someone who wins the World Cup by making the most desperate moves (the four attackers in the 2006 Italy-Germany semi-final)? Good boy. And period. He tells her this in the documentary as well Zidane that Mister “Le Pe” nurtures in black and white and then finds with headbutts against Materazzi’s chest just before lifting the world cup. By the way, having won the World Cup, Marcello immediately retires to his room: he lights a cigar, nibbles a piece of cake, watches the whole match again, “fantastic enjoyment”, then resigns. Benedetto from Viareggio. It will be a second Bearzot and we haven’t figured it out yet. Rai co-produces.

