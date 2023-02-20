The alarm for bird flu is growing

Now it’s a real bird flu alarm. The situation is getting worse and worse, especially in some states. It was stated by the National Service for Food Safety (Senasa) after detected the presence of the flu virus in a specimen of wild bird in the locality of pozuelosin the Argentine province of Jujuyon the border with Bolivia. And it is precisely in these areas, as also reported by SkyTg24That an emergency has been declared.

“It is our duty to inform of the presence of the virus, but also

reassure the population that all measures have been taken

preventive measures and not generate alarm”said the Undersecretary of Agriculture and Livestock, Jose Bahillo. “The appearance of the virus is not surprising as we were already following its spread in the rest of the region and a strengthening of epidemiological monitoring had been activated”he added.

Effectively,

cases of bird flu have been recorded in recent weeks

across the region and the virus appears to have now reached the South Conehaving previously been detected in Venezuela, Peru, Colombia, Ecuador, Chile, Bolivia and Uruguay and before that in Canada, the United States, Mexico, and Central America.

We remind you that, according to the data collected by Woahall over the world

208 birds have already died of flu and only in United Kingdom they registered well 200 almost

among mammals.



RISKS FOR ITALY – What are the risks for our country? At the moment none, however we must not let our guard down. L’OMS recommended to be cautious and above all to don’t touch or pick the wild animals, even if sick or dead, but to report them to the appropriate local authorities. He then informed the UN in order to strengthen surveillance in environments where humans come into contact with animals. Collaboration with manufacturers also ensures the supply of antivirals and vaccines for global use, if needed.