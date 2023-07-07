Now it’s official: Lecco is safe, Reggina excluded from Serie B. Siena and Pordenone jump in C. And the appeals start

Lecco Yes, Reggina (and also Siena) no. Here is the verdict of FederCalcio on registrations for the next championships of Serie B and C, in the umpteenth summer of appeals and courts for the soccer Italian, which doesn’t end today, risks going on until the end of August, when the championship should have already started. Finally i predictions of the eve have been respected, at least for the moment. The most sensational case, in some ways even more symbolicwas certainly that of Lecco: promoted in Serie B on the field, even relegated to D at the table for not having respected the gods impossible terms to be respected in the stadium. A paradox, simply unacceptable for the spirit of the game: even in the Federation they were aware of playing for what little of credibility which remains in Italian football with a possible exclusion of lombardi. In fact, the solution has been found. Given the inadequacy of its system, Lecco had indicated theEuganean Of Padovalate, because the Serie C playoffs had also started late, and the signing of prefect it had arrived out of time. After the first negative opinion, the Infrastructure Commission accepted the findings of the club and the federal council it unanimously ruled in his favor. Yet another bad impression remains, and a disturbing fact: of the 4 newly promoted three do not have a stadium in accordance with the law, and 8 of the 20 registered (40%) are in derogation. A topic of reflection on which even the President Grave He insisted. In the meantime, however, Lecco is saved, all’s well that ends well.

The same cannot be said for the Reggina: here weighs the discrepancy between the times established by the Bankruptcy Court and those established by the norms sportive. The object of discord is the 757 thousand euro debt to the state: the Court of Reggio Calabria which approved the repayment plan (against the opinion of the Revenue Agency, which is still claiming millions) gave time until 12 July to pay, the deadline for registration was June 20 and it has expired. There Federation did not discount: the deadline was clear to club amaranth, who did not respect it. Reggina is out, equal in Serie C of Siena he was born in Pordenone (which he just gave up). The case, however, remains thorny and keeps the whole world on alert championshipso much so that the president Balata reiterated the need to protect the 20-team format. I sign that it is bogeyman of a Serie B at 21 exists.

The appeal of Calabrians is obvious and the orientation of the judges, especially the ordinary ones in the presence of a sentence of the Bankruptcy Court, is unpredictable. Before assigning that place to someone else, it’s better to be certain, otherwise there will be trouble. The calendar is marked in red and nothing must be done wrong: until 18 July there is time to present an appeal for readmission, on 28 the Figc will have to complete the staff. In the middle, the opinion of the Guarantee College. The place of Reggina in theory belongs to Bresciabut they will also try Perugia e Foggia. Is it possible that the federal council draws up the ranking but you are waiting to apply it for the first degree of ordinary justice, at the Tar, on 3 August. At that point Serie B e C should by now be complete, with a single unknown factor: the last degree of judgement, the State Council, expected at the end of August, when however the championship should in theory have already started. A 10-day postponement, to avoid nasty surprises, is an option on the table. It means postponing the calendars, not giving certainties to the clubs, upsetting the market. Yet another mess. Always better than disaster of a 21-team B.

Twitter: @lVendemiale