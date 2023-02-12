The Juventus coach at the press conference on the eve of the match against Atalanta talks about the 15-point penalty in the standings
“It is a special match, after yesterday we need to compact even more everyonecontinue to work with a low profile. We are here for this”. The Juventus coach said so Massimiliano Allegri in the press conference on the eve of the championship match against Atalanta and the day after penalty of 15 points.
“This is a big unexpectedbut one comes out of these situations individually strengthened, with all the serenity of the case and above all with commitment, desire and determination to do something important, that is to win matches on the field. These judicial events concern the club, there will be an appeal, we just have to think about the pitch. Nothing changes for us, we have to think about scoring points,” he continued.
January 21, 2023 – Updated January 22, 2023, 11:31 am
