Home Sports “Now let’s get together and think about scoring points” – Corriere TV
Sports

“Now let’s get together and think about scoring points” – Corriere TV

by admin
“Now let’s get together and think about scoring points” – Corriere TV

The Juventus coach at the press conference on the eve of the match against Atalanta talks about the 15-point penalty in the standings

January 21, 2023 – Updated January 22, 2023, 11:31 am

© breaking latest news

See also  Cannavaro: Coaching experience in China has received an invitation from the American team_Italy

You may also like

Booker: I have always admired Durant, he is...

SDM NEWS BET 07_02_2023 | Sportdimontagna.com

The tour of Ischia by bicycle

Ski Mountaineering Youth World Cup kicks off in...

“Gary Payton has never taken toradol,” the agent...

Serie A, the balance of direct clashes in...

Curiosities and trends in sports marketing

HUAWEI WATCH D Review – Andrea Galeazzi

NBA, Devin Booker’s tweet that takes it out...

Serie A: Juventus-Fiorentina LIVE and PHOTO – Football

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy