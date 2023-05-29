Now Simone decides, Kamada in Milan for 5 years, Allegri and the point of no return

The Inzaghi surprise, but not too much

Per Simone Inzaghi the time has come to remove more than a few pebbles from the shoes which were starting to be really heavy and uncomfortable to wear. After the victory of the umpteenth Italian Cupthe arithmetic conquest of Champions League and especially the final of Istanbulthe Nerazzurri coach has suddenly made a comeback.

A few months ago everyone was after him, and between management and fans there were very few to save Mister Inzaghiwho after winning the double European semi-final against Milan he has regained the trust of even the most grim detractors. In one bite Simone seems to have wiped out all the rumors about Antonio Conte and the other candidates for the Inter bench, but now the knife on the side of the handle would really be the coach who surprisingly, but not too much, could decide to leave Milano.

Milan speaks Japanese

To report it is Patrick Bergerjournalist of Sports1. Daichi Kamada will become a new footballer of Milan. The Japanese midfielder, under theConcord Francoforteand courted by Borussia Dortmundis now betrothed to the Rossoneri club.

In Germania are confident that the Japanese will sign a five-year contract with the Milanwhich after detaching the pass for the next Champions League it’s even more palatable. Danger is always called Atletico Madridbut the team of Stephen Pioli right now he seems to be at the top of the footballer’s preferences.

Merry: U-turn

The Juventus now says goodbye to Champions League sensationally failing the minimum goal of the season. Between sentences, penalties and results not up to par, the Old lady still falls against the Milanand after the ruinous defeat of Empoli the mood is really in the heels.

The management has repeatedly confirmed Massimiliano Allegri during a complicated year, but at this point the reflections on the future of the bench will become more profound and visceral. Zinedine Zidane is a constant thought in the minds of some fans, Allegri he keeps saying he will still stay a Torinobut at this point in history, the upper floors could overturn the initial ideas, also because a point of no return has been reached.