Il shipwreck in Calabria in the past few hours, which has caused dozens of deaths, has made the NGOs raise their voices. The fishing boat which, probably due to bad weather, crashed against the rocks near the Italian coasts came from Turkey and was traveling along a route that is not covered by the NGOs which today raise their voices and accuse the Italian government. In fact, the ships of the civil fleet operating in the Mediterranean are usually stationed on a single Libyan route, from where, however, there are at least two different trajectories that are carried out by the migrants.

And yet, today, those same NGOs that have arbitrarily elected a single route, completely ignoring the Turkish one, point the finger at Italy and at the Piantedosi decree, as a result of which the vessel Geo Barents was detained in port. “ This is not a tragedy, it is the consequence of precise choices on the part of the Italian government and of Europe. If there were the means to rescue, no one would die at sea “, they say today from Open Arms. Yet, their ships have never recently operated along that route, like the others. A similar message was also launched by Doctors Without Borders and Save the Children, who identified Italy the person responsible for the tragedy.

Likewise, the opposition is now raising its voice against the government. In light of the events, of what is usually done by NGOs, the controversy against the executive of Giorgia Meloni, has the flavor of speculation about the dead. Why have the NGOs, which today use the Calabrian tragedy to attack politics, never undertaken to cover the Turkish route? Yet, especially in the summer, there are thousands of migrants who also arrive from that part. But today the non-governmental organizations, instead of acting and operating in support of the Italian authorities who have been mobilized for relief since this morning, are raising their voices.